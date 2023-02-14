CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - New Hampshire’s highest court has been hearing arguments on whether a former high school teacher who recruited a teenager to murder her husband should be granted a new hearing.

Pamela Smart, 55, has been seeking to have her life sentence overturned three decades after she was convicted in 1991 for recruiting a 15-year-old student to shoot and kill her husband, Gregory.

On Tuesday, her attorneys argued to the New Hampshire Supreme Court that she should receive a new hearing before the Governor and state’s Executive Council, with a hope of receiving a commutation.

The move comes a year after the council took three minutes before denying Smart’s request back in March 2022.

Her attorney argues Smart deserves due process.

“The state’s argument is that the executive branch, the governor and council, should be able to run their own show and I understand that, I do, but it has to be at least minimal due process,” her attorney said.

Smart was 22 years old when she was convicted of plotting to kill her husband with the help of a teenage student with whom she was having an affair.

The student was also sentenced, along with three other teens, but all four served shorter sentences due in-part to them cooperating with prosecutors.

Smart continues to serve her sentence in a New York prison, but her supporters say she is a changed woman, pointing to the fact that during her time in prison, she had obtained her doctorate and became an ordained minister.

Among her supporters is a small group calling themselves “Friends of Pamela Smart,” who gathered outside of the New Hampshire Supreme Court after attending Tuesday’s hearing.

Smart’s 81-year-old mother told 7NEWS she remains hopeful that her daughter will be freed some day, saying that she was optimistic just as her daughter is.

“If Pam’s sentence stays, she will die in there,” said Linda Wojas. “I want her home with us, of course, and it’s been very, very difficult because I believe in her innocence.”

On Tuesday, the court justices took Smart’s arguments under advisement. A final ruling could take up to six months.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)