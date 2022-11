HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People hurt in an Apple store car crash in Hingham are getting set to take legal action

Attorneys representing multiple victims said they will announce details about a lawsuit Tuesday.

In the crash Nov. 21, one person was killed and 19 others were hurt when an SUV barreled through an Apple store in the Derby Street Shopping Plaza.

