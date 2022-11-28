HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some of the people injured in a horrific crash at an Apple in Hingham last week are preparing to take legal action.

Attorneys representing multiple victims said they will announce details about a lawsuit Tuesday. The Nov. 21 crash left one person dead and 19 others hurt, and inflicted what attorneys called “irreparable physical, psychological, and financial damage.”

The driver involved has since been arraigned on charges including motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)