Attorneys in MSP ‘Troopergate’ scandal appear in federal court

BOSTON (WHDH) — Lawyers on all sides in the State Police “Troopergate” scandal were in federal court Monday over the lawsuit accusing State Police of ordering troopers to change the arrest record of a judge’s daughter.

Troopers Ryan Sceviour and Ali Rei have sued the State Police, saying they were told to alter the arrest report of Alli Bibaud. Sceviour and Rei they had to erase embarrassing comments Bibaud allegedly made about sex and drugs.

Since the lawsuit was filed, the scandal has led to the retirements of Maj. Susan Anderson, Lt. Col. Daniel Risteen, former Col. Richard McKeon and his second-in-command, Lt. Francis Hughes. Anderson’s lawyer, Tim Burke, was in court Monday and told 7News she did not do anything wrong.

“There were three sentences in that report and that’s what was redacted because the feeling was it did not support actual charges that were brought against Ms. Bibaud,” said Burke.

Leonard Kesten, the attorney who represents Sceviour and Rei, said the retirements speak for themselves.

“The four people in the State Police who were involved in this have all been forced to retire,” said Kesten. Burke denied Kesten’s claim, saying Anderson had been contemplating retirement for over a year.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)