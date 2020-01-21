BOSTON (WHDH) - An Iranian Northeastern University student who was detained Sunday night by U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been deported despite a judge ordering he stay in the United States for a hearing Tuesday morning, attorneys said.

Shahab Dehghani, an Iranian citizen and Northeastern student, landed at Logan Airport for his spring semester when he was detained for an unknown reason, according to his attorneys.

The detainment prompted dozens of protesters to gather at the airport Monday night, calling for his release.

His attorneys filed an emergency motion and were granted a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Moakley Federal Courthouse.

Judge Richard Stern presided over the hearing, where Dehghani’s attorneys said Sen. Edward J. Markey determined that a jet carrying the student took off at 10:03 p.m. after a judge gave an order that he should remain in the United States pending the hearing.

His attorneys added that Dehghani was not yet in Iran but in Paris for a layover.

Stern said he has no authority to order Dehghani back and adjourned the hearing.

