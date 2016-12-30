Attorneys move to change venue of Cosby’s criminal trial

Bill Cosby’s attorneys have filed a motion to change the venue of his criminal trial to another city in Pennsylvania.

Attorneys argue that the tainted press coverage has already convinced Montgomery County of Cosby’s guilt.

The 79-year-old faces charges of felony indecent assault of a former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand.

The incidents are said to have occurred inside Cosby’s Cheltenham township home in 2004.

(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)