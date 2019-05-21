FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Investigators say over 100 male students were sexually abused by Strauss who died in 2005. The university released findings Friday, May 17, 2019, from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school. (Ohio State University via AP, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys for nearly 60 men who say they were sexually abused by a now-dead Ohio State team doctor want the school to release the names of coaches and administrators who allegedly knew about the wrongdoing but did nothing.

They also want the university to come up with a specific plan by June for how to deal with future sexual abuse allegations.

This comes after a report released last week said Dr. Richard Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students for two decades into the 1990s.

The investigation also revealed that dozens of Ohio State personnel heard concerns about Strauss but failed to take action. The report released only a few names.

Attorney Ilann Maazel says those names shouldn’t be secret.

Ohio State’s president has apologized and says the university has changed.

