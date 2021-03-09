Attorneys: Police attacked, stole phone from man during BLM rally in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Attorneys for a man facing charges after a Black Live Matter protest in Worcester last year are pursuing charges against the officers who arrested him, saying the officers stole his cell phone

Javier Amarat was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct, but his attorneys said a chaotic Facebook live video indicates two officers who arrested him should be charged. In the video, Amarat can be seen using a racial slur while inside his car, just before his attorneys say he was pulled out by police and arrested.

The video then goes to black for 10 minutes while the audio continues, indicating the phone was in an officer’s pocket, attorneys said. But where the phone is now remains a mystery — prosecutors say it was never logged in as evidence as evidence.

Worcester police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attorney Hector Piniero said he presented charges of larceny, filing a false police report and assault and battery to a clerk magistrate at Worcester District Court in a closed session Tuesday, and wants justice to be done.

“The bottom line is, we want our phone back and a crime was committed and someone has to pay for it,” Piniero said.

