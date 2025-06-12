DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors were not present in court Thursday as attorneys in the Karen Read retrial worked out the jury rules and instructions ahead of Friday’s closing arguments.

Read’s defense team rested its case Wednesday and the prosecution chose not to call any rebuttal witnesses.

Read is accused of killing Boston police officer O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by backing into him with her car after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow in January 2022. Read’s defense argues she is being framed in a police coverup.

Read’s first trial ended in a hung jury.

The last witness called to the stand was biomechanics expert Dr. Andrew Rentschler, who testified he does not believe O’Keefe’s injuries were consistent with being hit by an SUV.

This is a developing news story;

