AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-vehicle crash in Auburn Monday morning left a car teetering on the edge of a wall and sent three people to the hospital, officials said.

Just before 10 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and Hampton Street, according to the Auburn Fire Department.

“It was just a loud noise, an impact — vehicles hitting each other. It’s more than a slap,” said Ed Guries, who called 911.

Firefighters found one of the vehicles’ rear ends hanging off a retaining wall, 12 feet above the ground, the department said. Since the car was not stable, firefighters hooked a winch to its front bumper and stabilized the back of the vehicle using rescue struts.

Two people were then brought out of the car and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a van, went to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Debris was scattered across the road where the crash happened, and both vehicles were eventually towed away.

Neighbors said car crashes are common in the area.

“Always kind of a dangerous hill. At Hampton, there’s all kinds of brushes and shrubs, so when you’re coming up the hill, you can’t see very well,” said Diane Croteau.

Police reopened the road by midafternoon. The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)