Auburn fire crews rescue trapped person after car goes off embankment, into stream

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn firefighters sprang into action Monday night to rescue a person who was trapped in a car that had driven off an embankment and into a stream, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a reported motor vehicle accident with entrapment on Oxford Street North about 9:15 p.m. found a crumpled sedan that had driven off an embankment, through a bollard and ended up on its side in a shallow stream with one person still trapped inside, according to a press release issued Tuesday morning.

The trapped person, who was alert and suffering from an injury, was rescued with a stokes basket after fire crews stabilized the car and removed the windshield.

The victim was carried to a waiting ambulance and taken to UMass Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hazmat booms were placed downstream to collect any vehicle fluids that may have spilled into the water.

The vehicle was towed from the water without incident and the scene was cleared at 11:40 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

