Auburn fire crews use borrowed UTV to rescue severely injured dirt biker

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn fire officials are thanking a local resident for lending his UTV to firefighters who were working to rescue a severely injured dirt biker on Sunday.
Photos posted on the department’s Twitter page showed firefighters using the off-road vehicle to transport the rider, who suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash near the railroad tracks on South Street.
In the post, fire officials noted that it was a “tough extrication” and thanked local resident Steve Moss for providing access to his UTV, writing, “We could NOT have done it without his assistance.”
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)