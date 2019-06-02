Auburn fire crews use borrowed UTV to rescue severely injured dirt biker

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn fire officials are thanking a local resident for lending his UTV to firefighters who were working to rescue a severely injured dirt biker on Sunday.

Photos posted on the department’s Twitter page showed firefighters using the off-road vehicle to transport the rider, who suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash near the railroad tracks on South Street.

In the post, fire officials noted that it was a “tough extrication” and thanked local resident Steve Moss for providing access to his UTV, writing, “We could NOT have done it without his assistance.”

Tough extrication after a dirt bike rider suffered severe, non life-threatening injuries off the railroad tracks near South St. A huge thanks to local resident Steve Moss who provided access to his UTV. We could NOT have done it without his assistance. #Community #teamwork pic.twitter.com/6HdjkBqwHM — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) June 2, 2019

