AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a car that caught fire Tuesday in an Auburn bank parking lot.

The Auburn Fire Department responded to a fire at the Bay State Bank on Auburn Street. No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

