Auburn fire lieutenant placed on leave amid indecent assault investigation

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Auburn fire lieutenant has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into indecent assault allegations.

Lt. Adam Laflash was arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court on three counts of indecent assault and battery on someone 14 or older and two counts of assault and battery, according to the Worcester Country District Attorney’s Office.

In an announcement Tuesday, Auburn Fire Chief Stephen M. Coleman Jr. said Laflash will remain on paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of court proceedings as well as our own internal investigation on the matter.”

Laflash posted bail and was ordered to stay away from the victim.

He is due back in court June 10.

No additional information was immediately available.

