Auburn fire lieutenant placed on leave amid investigation

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Auburn fire lieutenant has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into his conduct while working as a member of the Sturbridge Fire Department.

In an announcement Tuesday, Auburn Fire Chief Stephen M. Coleman Jr. said Lt. Adam Laflash will remain on paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of court proceedings as well as our own internal investigation on the matter.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Statement regarding allegations against Lt. Adam LaFlash. pic.twitter.com/LHJndoLsPE — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) April 30, 2019

