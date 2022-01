AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn firefighters rushed to extinguish a plow fire Saturday.

Crews responding to the scene on Southold Road found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the burning vehicle, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

There has been no word on any injuries or on what may have caused it to ignite.

Car fire on Southold Road. Thanks @auburnmassfire for putting it down pic.twitter.com/gSpYzf5eRS — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) January 29, 2022

