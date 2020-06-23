WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Auburn foster mother is set to be arraigned Tuesday in connection with the 2015 death of a 2-year-old girl and the injury of a second child in her custody.

Kimberly Malpass, 39, is slated to face a judge in Worcester Superior Court after being indicted on two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and one count of misleading a police investigation, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Avalena Conway-Coxon and a second toddler, who was 22 months old at the time, were found unresponsive in Malpass’ home on Aug. 15, 2015, the DA’s office said.

Both children were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where Avalena was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was not able to determine her cause of death.

The second toddler was initially listed in critical condition and was in a coma for several weeks, the DA’s office said. She suffered life-long injuries.

Both children showed symptoms of heat store, the DA’s office added.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)