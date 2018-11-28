Auburn man arrested for 4th drunken driving offense after crashing work van

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Auburn man with three previous drunken driving convictions was arrested Tuesday night after police say he crashed his work van into the back of another vehicle while intoxicated.

Officers responding to the area of Mill Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash about 7:40 p.m. found a heavily damaged van and a smashed up sedan, according to the Auburn Police Department.

An investigation revealed Kenneth Kudron, 53, had been driving while under the influence of liquor, police said. A records check found that Kudron had three previous OUI Liquor convictions dating back to 1982.

Kudron is charged with OUI-liquor 4th offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Worcester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)