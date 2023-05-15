WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Auburn man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in connection with a crash in Worcester last year that claimed the life of a 5-year-old girl, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Christopher Remillard, 58, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence, and negligent driving of a motor vehicle.

Those charges are in connection with the death of 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah.

Remillard was also indicted on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. Those charges are in connection with the injuries involving the child’s mother.

Worcester police were called to the area of 91 Stafford St. around 9:35 a.m. on April 18 for a report of a pedestrian crash. Worcester firefighters were treating Candice when police arrived on scene.

The young girl and her mother had been struck by a vehicle while they attempted to cross Stafford Street. The mother and daughter were taken to an area hospital. Candice died on May 23, 2022 from her injuries.

Remillard was originally charged in Worcester District Court in connection with the crash.

He will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a date yet to be determined.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)