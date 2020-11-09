Auburn man on supervised release facing more child pornography charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Auburn man who is on supervised release for a child pornography conviction was arrested Monday for a similar offense, officials said.

Christopher Rondeau, 35, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators executing a search warrant at Rondeau’s home found a cellphone containing images and videos of child pornography hidden under a dresser in his bedroom, charging documents indicate.

In 2016, Rondeau was convicted of receipt of child pornography and sentenced to 68 months in prison and seven years of supervised release. He was released from federal custody in August 2019 and is registered as a Level II sex offender.

Rondeau is being held behind bars pending a detention hearing on Friday.

