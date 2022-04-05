AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Auburn man recently won a $1 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game.

Robert Lemay opted to receive his “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

His winning ticket was purchased at V&D Variety on North Oxford Street in Auburn.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

