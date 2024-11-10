AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Auburn Police Department’s Drone and K-9 units are being hailed for helping officers find an intoxicated man who went missing in the woods on Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of a missing 20-year-old man who became separate from his friends and was believed to be unconscious in the woods used a drone and deployed Officer David Ljunggren and K9 Biza, who tracked them to the man’s location, police said.

Officers were able to render aid to the man, who was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Assisting Officer Ljunggren and K9 Biza with the search were Sgt. Tarckini Jr., Officer Crowley, Officer McLaughlin and Officer Rattray.

