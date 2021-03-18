Auburn police investigating after SUV veers off road, crashes in river

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Auburn are investigating after an SUV veered off a roadway and crashed into a river on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Rochdale and Leicester streets before 10 a.m. found a Chevrolet Suburban resting in the water several feet below the road, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Emergency crews have since extricated the driver. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were injured in the crash.

Motorist are being urged to avoid the area.

