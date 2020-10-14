Auburn police investigating hit-and-run pedestrian crash

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Auburn are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver Wednesday night.

Authorities said they have recovered pieces of the vehicle involved though they did not comment on the condition of the victim.

Anyone who thinks they have been involved in this crash is urged to call the station at 508-832-7777.

We are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle a short time ago where we have recovered pieces from the involved car. If you think you could have possibly been involved in this crash, please call our station at 508-832-7777. pic.twitter.com/G3me78Nmpr — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) October 15, 2020

No further information was made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)