Auburn police investigating hit-and-run pedestrian crash

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Auburn are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver Wednesday night.

Authorities said they have recovered pieces of the vehicle involved though they did not comment on the condition of the victim.

Anyone who thinks they have been involved in this crash is urged to call the station at 508-832-7777.

No further information was made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending