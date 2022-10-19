AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police are seeking the public’s help to find a suspect and/or car in connection with a liquor store larceny of alcohol.

Police said the male suspect threatened the clerk during the incident before fleeing in a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Courtesy Auburn Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Auburn Police Detectives at 508-832-7777 or email textatip@auburnmasspolice.org.

