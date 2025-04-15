AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officer Dominick Boschetto was arrested at the Auburn police station Monday.

Investigators said the 31-year-old officer was caught in an online underage sex sting.

State police detectives took him into custody.

The Auburn police chief put Boschetto on leave and released a statement saying “the allegations against Boschetto are reprehensible and deeply offensive to every member of the Auburn Police Department.”

