Auburn police post photo of fake inspection sticker

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Auburn posted a photo Monday of a driver’s attempt at a fake inspection sticker.

In the photo, which the department posted on its Twitter page, police say the traffic enforcement department found the sticker.

“This is NOT a valid inspection sticker, but we appreciate that you made it expire at the end of the year,” the department said. “Sorry Charlie…”

The department’s post can be seen below.

This just in from our Traffic Enforcement Unit…this is NOT a valid inspection sticker, but we appreciate that you made it expire at the end of the year. Sorry Charlie… pic.twitter.com/KuudNCNdgg — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) April 30, 2018

