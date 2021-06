AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Auburn are turning to the public for help tracking down the owners of a pair of dogs that were found running along a highway in the town on Monday.

Officers picked up the pups on Route 20 near South Street, the Auburn Police Department said in a tweet.

Anyone who recognizes the dogs is urged to contact police at 508-832-7777.

These dogs were found running down Route 20 near South Street. Please call 508-832-7777 if you recognize them. pic.twitter.com/HKv7OYckWz — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) June 14, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)