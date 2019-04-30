Auburn police seek help in search for missing woman

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Auburn are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing woman.
Carol Jones, 74, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pakachoag Street area, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 508-832-7777.
No additional information was immediately available.
