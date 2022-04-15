(WHDH) — An auction house has voided the $500,000 sale of a football that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady used in his “final” touchdown pass.

Because Brady decided to return to the NFL just weeks after he announced his retirement, Lelands Auctions says it decided to void the sale of the ball.

“Following Tom Brady’s unretirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football,” Lelands said in a statement.

Lelands noted that multiple parties are still interested in purchasing the ball.

Brady will be returning to the Buccaneers in 2022 for his 23rd NFL season.

