BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education failed to track and investigate reports of child abuse and neglect involving licensed educators for three years, potentially putting students at risk, according to a new report from the state auditor.

The audit found a breakdown in communication between DESE and the Department of Children and Families from February 2020 to July 2023. DCF is required to send DESE reports of abuse and neglect involving public school students, especially if the alleged abuser is licensed to teach in Massachusetts.

“DESE failed to properly investigate serious allegations potentially resulting in actual child abuse and neglect by licensed educators,” State Auditor Diana Dizoglio said. “This leaves vulnerable students at risk and erodes public trust in the systems meant to protect them.”

The report says after the audit period ended, DCF provided DESE with data regarding instances of alleged abuse, but that data was missing critical information, including the names of the alleged abusers, their licensure status, and details about the children reportedly involved. The state auditor said DESE did not follow up to request the missing information, and lacked a reliable process for tracking reports of alleged abuse.

“These are very serious breakdowns that are occurring, so it is imperative that DESE get to work, and get to work quickly—and they have begun to do so,” Dizoglio said.

Since the conclusion of the audit, DCF has now provided DESE with all supported findings of abuse and neglect involving public school students. Out of 79 cases from the audit period, 35 involved licensed educators. DESE said it had already opened investigations into 13 of those cases, and is now reviewing the remaining 22.

A DESE spokesperson said the agency is also working to streamline processes, adding: “The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is committed to making schools safe and welcoming spaces for all students.” DCF said it has been submitting monthly reports to DESE since July 2023.

Special education delays

The audit also found DESE failed to investigate or resolve 40% of special education complaints within the federally required 60 days. Additionally, the report concluded that DESE neglected to ensure school districts were making required changes to special education programs within timeframes the department established. The state auditor’s office said 26% of special education programs requiring corrective action plans were implemented after the established deadline. In one case, DESE took as long as 11 months to follow up with a school district.

“If that corrective action plan isn’t being implemented by the time a student can actually benefit from it, then it doesn’t really do what was intended,” Dizoglio said. “It’s not serving that child properly.”

DESE said there was a surge of complaints during the audit period, in part, because of learning disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency said it is working to make improvements for processing complaints and increasing staffing levels.

LGBTQ training gaps

Furthermore, the state auditor’s office found that DESE failed to ensure all school districts received LGBTQ training from the state-run Safe Schools Program. During the audit period, 63% of school districts did not receive any SSP training. Among those districts, 14% had actively requested it.

Dizgolio said this undermines efforts to create safe and supportive school environments. DESE officials explained that during the audit period, SSP had to reduce its operations due to staffing changes. The department said it plans to increase outreach efforts to districts across the state.

Charter school oversight

Finally, the audit found DESE failed to ensure charter school trustees completed required conflict of interest and financial disclosure forms, raising the risk of actual conflicts of interest going undetected. The report found that 22% of trustees did not comply with these requirements.

DESE said some trustees mistakenly believed they had already submitted the forms, or were hesitant to open unfamiliar emails. The agency also struggled to collect records from former trustees, who accounted for half of the violations. To address this issue, DESE said it plans to consult with the State Ethics Commission to change when financial disclosures are collected. The agency wants to request these documents when a former trustee’s service on a board ends, instead of during the following calendar year.

Auditor’s message to families

Following the release of the report and with schools now back in session, the auditor’s office is urging families to take an active role in their child’s education and report any concerns.

“There are a lot of good educators, school administrators, and folks who are working to serve children in our communities,” Dizoglio said. “However, there is a real need to stay engaged in what is happening in these school districts, and make sure that parents are sounding the alarm to DESE if there are concerns regarding your child’s safety.”

