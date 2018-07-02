August Community Calendar Events:

Young Adult Outdoor Adventure Club: Nature Walk

Event Date: Sunday, August 12, 2018

Time: 10:15 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Broadmoor Wildlife Sanctuary, 280 Eliot Street, Natick, MA

For More Information: https://www.yachad.org/newengland/events/9510/young-adult-outdoor-adventure-club-nature-walk

Ages 17+ are invited for a guided nature walk exploring Broadmoor’s wildlife and a picnic lunch. Along Broadmoor’s all person’s trail, you will see birds, turtles, plants and other exciting wildlife. Lunch will be provided at the event.

All participants must register and pay a fee for the event.