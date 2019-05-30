Aunt of woman killed in Westport hit-and-run speaks out after suspect faces judge

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man was ordered held without bail Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Westport earlier this month that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

Gerard Lugo, 54, was arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court on charges including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death stemming from the May 7 crash that killed Stephanie Tripp, of Fall River.

Lugo allegedly got out of his car after hitting Tripp and told a witness that he was sorry and didn’t mean to hit her before speeding away from the scene.

Tripp’s aunt, Laurie Samford, had strong words for Lugo outside of the courthouse, saying her family wants justice for the heinous crime.

“I just can’t believe somebody would run somebody down and leave them on the side of the road and wait three weeks,” she told reporters. “If he was nervous and he panicked, that would be understandable but to wait three weeks, he obviously doesn’t have a conscience.”

After locating the suspect vehicle last week, police say they executed a search warrant at Lugo’s apartment on Cherry Street and found 200 grams of heroin.

As a result, he will face an additional charge of trafficking heroin in excess of 100 grams.

Westport police officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 288 Old Bedford Road about 8:15 p.m. on May 7 found Tripp suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remained in critical condition until she died on May 16.

“We’ve been through hell and back,” Samford said. “To watch her in a hospital bed fighting for her life, and then to ultimately bury her, it’s devastating.”

A preliminary investigation suggests Tripp was walking along the side of the roadway when she was struck by Lugo, who prosecutors say was behind the wheel of his brother’s BMW. He allegedly took off because his license was suspended.

“She was full of life. She was full of energy. She loved being around family,” Samford said of Tripp. “She was a talented photographer. She had a lot going for her.”

Lugo is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)