AURORA, Colo. (WHDH) – It has been a long road to recovery for Joshua Nowlan, which began in 2012 during the Aurora theater shooting.

“More like an ultramarathon because the finish line is so far away,” Nowlan said.

Nowlan was hit in the arm and leg while trying to protect others. For years, he faced an impossible choice – to live in excruciating pain or amputate his leg.

In January, Nowlan went under the knife and later faced major complications – kidney failure, a hematoma, a serious fall and recovery.

“I am still completely 100 percent on the side that I am happy that I did the amputation surgery,” he said.

Now, for the first time – he will walk again.

Nowlan waited for nearly five months for a prosthetic leg, and finally took his first steps.

Zach Harvey, of Creative Technology Prosthetics, made Nowlan’s leg and said eventually, Nowlan will be walking without any assistance and with a different leg.

