(WHDH) – Photographers across Australia and New Zealand the cold to capture the southern lights as they illuminated the skies on Friday.

The Aurora Australia were visible Friday night, filling the sky with vibrant pinks and yellow. NASA said the light show is a result of solar winds colliding with atoms in the upper atmosphere.

The colorful display lit up parts of the Victoria region of Australia, where the time-lapse below was captured by Philip Dubbin.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)