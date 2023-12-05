This emotional exhibition is an immersive view of the history of Auschwitz. It has an extraordinary collection of more than 700 original artifacts of immense historic value.

No book, no podcast, nor history lesson can prepare you for the impact and power this extraordinary collection of artifacts holds.

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. brings together more than 700 original objects of great historic and human value; objects which were direct witnesses of the horrors of Auschwitz and the Holocaust. These objects serve as the guiding thread of a rigorous and moving account of the history of the German Nazi camp Auschwitz and its dwellers, both victims and perpetrators.

Through this daunting selection of objects from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum as well as more than 20 institutions and museums all over the world, the Auschwitz exhibition portrays the complex reality of the notorious camp, a universal symbol of the human tragedies that resulted from Nazi ideology, and the world of victims and perpetrators with a clear goal – to elucidate how such a place could come into being and dig into how its existence has determined our present worldview.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)