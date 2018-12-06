AUSTIN (WHDH) — Austin firefighters made a remarkable rescue after an 18-year-old fell about 50 feet down a hole on the roof of a 27-story building on the University of Texas campus Sunday.

The teen called 911 himself after finding himself stuck, a move firefighters referred to as life-saving.

They say he might never have been found without that phone call.

The fire captain called the rescue operation risky with crews worried about a masonry collapse while trying to free the teen from the bottom of the shaft.

Instead, a firefighter went down the hole and grabbed the teen who had been stuck for about two hours.

Austin fire says the teen was seriously hurt but is expected to recover.

It is unclear how he ended up in the hole.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)