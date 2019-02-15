(WHDH) — An Australian couple has managed to grow a cabbage that is almost as big as a person.

The couple grew the giant vegetable at their eco-tourism guest house in Tasmania.

They managed to keep out wallabies, possums, slugs, and butterflies using wire fencing and a fine net.

Almost two weeks worth of coleslaw, German Rotkohl and salads were able to be made from the massive savoy.

