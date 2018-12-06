Australian man convicted after making threats to Brookline police

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Australian man is facing charges Thursday, after he allegedly made threats to Brookline police in December 2017.

Officers in Brookline were recently informed by the Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit in Australia that a man was convicted of stalking and making threats against the department on November 29, according to a release issued by police.

Following the 2017 incidents, Brookline police detectives in cooperation with federal authorities contacted authorities in Australia.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)