Australian man convicted of making threats against Brookline police

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Australian man is facing criminal charges in the United States following his conviction for making threats to Brookline police in December of last year.

Officers in Brookline received word from the Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit in Australia that a man was convicted of stalking and making threats against the department, according to police.

It’s unclear whether the man, whose name was not released, will be brought to the United States to face charges.

