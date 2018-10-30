Author Dick Lehr on Whitey Bulger’s prison death: ‘It marks the full circle of a terrible life’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Author Dick Lehr, who was written several books about Whitey Bulger, appeared on CNN Tuesday, reacting to the mob boss’ death.

“He lived violently and apparently died violently,” Lehr said. “I think it marks the full circle of a terrible life.”

“Can you imagine how those family members are feeling today,” asked CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.

“I can’t imagine. I know it had to be a huge moment when they did finally capture him, a big moment when a lot of their unsolved murders were finally officially solved,” Lehr said. “This does bring the end of a chapter, the life of Whitey Bulger.”

Lehr is known for co-authoring the book, “Black Mass,” about the mobster’s life. It was turned into a movie with Johnny Depp portraying Bulger.

