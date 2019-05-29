Author Wally Lamb sued by ex-inmate over new book

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut prison inmate has filed a lawsuit alleging she hasn’t been paid for her contribution to a new book by author Wally Lamb and accusing Lamb of harassing and intimidating her when she sought compensation.

Chandra Bozelko, of Orange, Connecticut, says in a state lawsuit filed last week that she wrote an essay Lamb included in a compilation of writings by women inmates. The book, which is in advance release publication and set for formal release next year, is titled “You Don’t Know Me: The Incarcerated Women of York Prison Voice Their Truths.”

Bozelko, who served more than six years in prison for identity theft and other crimes, says Lamb promised inmates $1,400 apiece for their writings but she hasn’t been paid.

Lamb’s lawyer declined to comment Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)