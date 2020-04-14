Authorites ID bullet-riddled body that was found in burning rental car in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the bullet-riddled body of a man who was found in a burning rental car in Sharon early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a flaming car in the area of Edgehill Road near the Canton town line around 1 a.m. found 44-year-old Roberto Correa, of Brockton, dead inside, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Sharon Police Chief John Ford.

Correa had been shot multiple times, investigators said. It’s not known if the shooting occurred in Sharon.

The car had recently been rented by another person who has been contacted by investigators, investigators added.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sharon police at 781-784-1587 or Massachusetts State Police at 781-830-4990.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with an investigation.

