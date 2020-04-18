Authorites investigating after woman dies in Methuen house fire

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Methuen on Friday that left a woman dead, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a reported house fire on Lisa Lane found a man who had self-evacuated from the home with his dog and said he couldn’t find his wife.
The fire was quickly extinguished and a female victim was found dead in a second-story bedroom.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)