Authorites investigating after woman dies in Methuen house fire

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Methuen on Friday that left a woman dead, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported house fire on Lisa Lane found a man who had self-evacuated from the home with his dog and said he couldn’t find his wife.

The fire was quickly extinguished and a female victim was found dead in a second-story bedroom.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious.

No additional information was immediately released.

