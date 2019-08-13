HOLIDAY, Fla. (WHDH) — A 1-year-old baby overdosed on fentanyl that her caretaker allegedly left out in Holiday, Florida last weekend.

Heather Revell, 35, told deputies that she injected herself with fentanyl-laced heroin Saturday and then put the drugs and paraphernalia away, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to the Associated Press.

She allegedly added that the baby must have ingested something that was left out.

Deputies responding to the home reportedly found the 1-year-old lethargic and unresponsive.

The baby was given Narcan before being taken to the hospital, where she is expected to recover.

Deputies allegedly found used syringes and crushed Xanax in the home, as well as fentanyl in Revell’s purse.

Revell has been charged with child neglect and possession of heroin.

