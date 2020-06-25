Authorities: 10 people facing charges after bust yields massive stash of fireworks, 3 alligator carcasses

(WHDH) — Ten people are facing criminal charges after a recent bust yielded a massive stash of fireworks and three alligator carcasses, authorities said.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, were arrested on Staten Island and charged with multiple counts of unlawfully dealing with dangerous fireworks and unlawfully transporting alligator carcasses, according to the New York City Sheriff’s Department.

The arrests were the results of an investigation into fireworks trafficking in the city, authorities said.

@NYCSHERIFF apprehended & charged 10 individuals in Staten Island with multiple counts of unlawfully dealing with dangerous fireworks & unlawfully transporting 3 alligator carcasses. (We are not making that up: ECL §71-1929) pursuant to a fireworks trafficking investigation 🚔 pic.twitter.com/9ynW6OVXbC — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) June 25, 2020

No additional details were immediately available.

Earlier this week, a fireworks shell struck a 3-year-old boy through a window in New York City.

Fireworks have become a problem across the country, including Boston, where a truckload of fireworks was seized last week.

