IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy led police on a multi-town car pursuit before fleeing on foot after authorities deployed stop sticks Thursday night, Ipswich police said.

An Ipswich police sergeant attempting to stop a car for having an expired registration on High Street around 9:40 p.m. engaged in a pursuit with the driver before abandoning it for safety reasons, according to police.

A short time after calling off the pursuit, the sergeant saw the vehicle traveling southbound on Route 1 and made a second attempt to stop it but the driver allegedly kept going.

Topsfield police deployed stop sticks in the area of Route 1 and Ipswich Road, ultimately causing the car to stop near Lawton Welding on Boston Street in Topsfield.

The driver, later identified as the juvenile, fled on foot before being located and apprehended, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The 14-year-old boy has been summonsed on charges of delinquency by means of using a motor vehicle without authority, delinquency by means of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, delinquency by means of operation to endanger, delinquency by means of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, delinquency by means of failure to stop for a police officer, delinquency by means of marked lanes violation(s), delinquency by means of stop sign violation(s), delinquency by means of red light violation, delinquency by means of speeding greater than reasonable.

