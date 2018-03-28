WESTFORD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say two women were seriously injured Wednesday morning and a dog was killed when they were hit by a car in the parking lot of Westford Academy.

The women, both in their 60s, were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries after being hit around 6:15 a.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. A dog that was with the women did not survive.

The driver, a man in his 60s remained on scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

The school was not open at the time of the crash and no students were involved.

The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)