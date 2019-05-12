LEE, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants led several police agencies on a multi-town chase in New Hampshire late Saturday night, state police said.

Pittsfield police notified state police that officers were in pursuit of a 2008 gray Volkswagen Jetta on Route 11 southbound towards Route 16 from the Alton traffic circle for numerous traffic violations around 11:45 p.m.

The car entered Route 16 southbound in Rochester, periodically reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to state police.

Troopers positioned on Route 16 in Dover deployed spike strips and then assisted Pittsfield police with the pursuit as the car exited the highway at Exit 6 and traveled onto Route 4 westbound.

The pursuit continued on Route 4 before the vehicle came to a stop in Lee after Lee police deployed a second spike strip.

The driver, 36-year-old Jessica Michaud, of Manchester, and her sole passenger, 39-year-old Javier Luna, of Manchester, were taken into custody.

Michaud was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants for a parole violation and sex offender registration violation, state police said.

She will also face charges from state police, including disobeying an officer, reckless driving and operating after suspension — subsequent offense.

Additional charges from Pittsfield police are expected.

Luna was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant for a parole violation, state police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Tom Conlon of the New Hampshire State Police, Troop-A Barracks at (603)679-3333 or Thomas.conlon@dos.nh.gov.

