A 4-year-old child died while trying to escape a massive fire that consumed a multi-family home in Lowell on Thursday, authorities said.

Crews responding to Maude Street before 3 p.m. found a fire burning on all three floors of the home and flames bursting through the roof.

Video from SKY7 HD showed firefighters from Lowell, Lawrence, and Methuen on ladder trucks dousing the flames with water as the blaze burned out of control.

The child, whose name has not been released, was one of several in the care of a babysitter who officials say told her to try to run down the stairs to safety.

“It’s very very sad, for a little girl, 4-years-old, my heart breaks,” said Mayor Sohkary Chau.

A neighborhood resident who looked on in shock as the fire consumed the home says she witnessed a woman toss a baby to safety from a third-floor balcony.

“I saw this lady with girls on the balcony with smoke and fire behind them,” the witness said. “I asked someone to get a mattress…A neighbor caught the baby from the third floor.”

Cellphone video captured the moment firefighters carry a young child down a ladder — one of several rescues that crews made.

“We rescued two adults, three children,” said the fire chief. “One child sadly is unaccounted for and has been found.”

#New Video showing rescue at house fire in Lowell. 📸: Rafael Almeida #7News pic.twitter.com/mcd6NSiU7G — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) March 3, 2022

One person was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The fire was eventually put out and an investigation is underway to determine what led to the deadly blaze that took a young girl’s life.

“My heart breaks for the family and my prayers go out to the family and the other people affected as well,” said Mayor Chau.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services says it sent a team to the scene to assist those who were displaced and provide food and hydration to first responders.

